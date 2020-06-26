Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again

COPENHAGEN: Denmark´s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thought she had finally found a date for her wedding, but has now had to postpone it for a third time due to an EU summit, she said Thursday. Many a wedding plan has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems not even world leaders are immune. “I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man,” Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance Bo. “But obviously it can´t be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry,” she wrote. “But I have to do my work and take care of Denmark´s interests. So we have to change plans again. “Soon we should be able to get married.”