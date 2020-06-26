Police van drivers ordered to drive carefully in all circumstances

Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar has ordered the drivers of police mobile vans to carefully drive while going for raids and chasing suspected criminals in order to avoid any potential harm to people and property.

Officials said on Wednesday that the Sindh police chief had issued a fresh set of directives to the relevant officials at various police stations and the drivers of police mobile vans, given recent incidents in the province.

According to his directives, a police van driver should be properly trained and must possess a valid driving license. It said the physical examination of the mobile van should be carried out before its use along with the checking of the status of its tyres. “The air pressure in the tyres should also be checked keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions. The back-view mirrors, lights, indicators, radiator, and engine of the mobile van should be in perfect condition.”

It said the police mobile van was required to observe the maximum speed limit allowed on roads. “The police officers concerned will make sure that personnel selected as the driver of the mobile van should be physically, mentally, and emotionally fit as he should not be a drug addict.”