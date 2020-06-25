Murad Saeed claims 7 PPP lawmakers sought his help for NRO

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday claimed that seven parliamentarians from the PPP sought his support for getting NRO from the government.

Murad Saeed speaking on point of personal explanation said one of the seven members who wanted NRO from him is presently sitting in the House. “The same member while speaking in the National Assembly used vulgar language for him, just two days back,” he said.

The minister said the opposition members have become used to making requests in the House and hatching conspiracies outside the Parliament. He said the PPP member unleashed personal attacks on him and insulted his family just for political gains, saying that he could use much bitter words, but would never get personal with anyone.

Similarly, he said, the opponents targeted personality of Imran Khan when the PTI came to power. “I could have carried out a counter campaign on social media but refrained from any such action,” he said.

He said if according to the PPP parliamentarians, if he was so bad then why they brought their files to him to get NRO. “So far, I have exposed four of them and I am prepared to disclose 30 more names,” he went on to say.

Murad Saeed said the PTI government along with reforming the system, introduced many austerity measures observing that it was ridiculous to deliver speeches on budget without knowing statistics. He pointed out that the Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to stay at his residence instead of using the Prime Minister House or camp office. He claimed that the PPP leaders send gifts of fruits to him at his residence and used abusive language for him in the House. He went on to say that he also asked a senior member of the PPP, who brought a file to him, to stop abusive language.