Two ringleaders of fraudsters’ gang held in Kohat

KOHAT: The Kohat police claimed to have arrested two ringleaders of the international fraudsters’ gang and seized millions of rupees cash, foreign goods including mobile sets, documents, SIM cards and others from.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman and others said that the fraudsters identified as Umar Iqbal of Multan and Salim Akhtar of Khanewal used to deceive people through various tactics and made transactions via fakebank accounts. The accused, they said, had swindled Rs0.3 million from one Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, chief executive officer of Alnoor of Technology and Engineering, Kohat.

They said that the fraudsters had a local and international online network and used different tactics to deprive citizens of their cash and valuables. Meanwhile, the police have seized dozens of non-custom paid vehicles and other foreign goods and arrested 47 smugglers in different actions in the district.