Punjab CM asks people to make a habit to observe SOPs

LAHORE: MPAs from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and congratulated him on presenting a relief-oriented budget for 2020-21.

They also apprised the chief minister of the problems of their areas and the chief minister assured that development work would be done on a priority basis and no one will be allowed to create hurdles to the solution of genuine issues.

The chief minister on the occasion said that most affected areas had been sealed to control the spread of corona virus. The assembly members should monitor implementation of government instructions in their areas because public support is essential to overcome the spread of virus, he said.

He expressed satisfaction that recent restrictions had produced encouraging results. People should make a habit to observe precautionary measures; the CM maintained and warned that markets and bazaars, failing to observe SOPs, would be closed down. He asserted that restrictions about wearing face masks were being implemented strictly at public places and government offices and citizens should fulfill their social responsibility by observing the precautionary measures.

Those who called on CM included Provincial Ministers Yasir Humayun, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain Minhas, assembly members Umer Aftab, Khurram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Muhammad Sibtain Raza, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Sarfraz Hussain, Shahida Ahmed and Sabrina Javed.