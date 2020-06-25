close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

Gomal University bans activities of unions

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gomal University administration has banned the unions of the employees and students from holding gatherings and meetings, stated a notification issued on Wednesday. The notification, while citing Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, read that action would be taken against those who failed to abide by the notification. It further said that in the past, groups and associations’ activities have adversely affected academic and administrative affairs of the institution

