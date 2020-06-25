62 cops reinstated in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has reinstated as many as 62 policemen dismissed from service by the Torghar district police officer on April 15 this year for having received financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme.

The 62 policemen had been dismissed over reports that their spouses were receiving the monthly financial assistance of BISP, which according to him was against government rules as they were not entitled to receive the money.

The group of sacked policemen had moved DIG Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman, seeking their reinstatement on service.

“It has been noticed that personnel were dismissed by the district police officer without any departmental or fact-finding enquiry, which is against provision of police disciplinary rules 1975 and norms of natural justice; hence, appeals of aforementioned officials are accepted”, the DIG said in an official notification.

The policemen in their appeal had pleaded that their women were receiving financial assistance under BISP since they were not appointed in the police department those days.