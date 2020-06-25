Doctors seek transfer of Battagram DC

MANSEHRA: The young doctors in Mansehra and Kohistan on Wednesday demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to transfer the deputy commissioner Battagram within a next three days, or else they would launch a protest movement.

“We have lost one of our colleagues in fight against Covid-19 in Battagram but the deputy commissioner, instead of extending the moral and material support to health employees and doctors, was creating problems for,” Dr Salaudden Shah, the president of Young Doctors Association, told a meeting here.

The meeting, which was attended by doctors and paramedical staff, asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to transfer Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed, who had declared doctors of District Headquarters Hospital, Battagram, as irresponsible and non-professionals.

“We are at frontline in government’s fight against Covid-19 and lost Dr Shah Alam in this fight in Battagram but even then the deputy commissioner had used such an irresponsible and derogatory remarks against them,” said Dr Shah.

“The Chief Minister should not only transfer the deputy commissioner for his irresponsible and non-professional attitude but also launch an inquiry to take him to justice for his unbecoming attitude,” said Dr Fazl. The meeting, through a resolution, demanded the chief minister to transfer deputy commissioner within three days, otherwise, they would launch an agitation at provincial level.