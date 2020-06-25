Senior doctor among 3 people die of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A senior doctor was among the three people who lost lives to coronavirus in Nowshera district on Wednesday, officials said.

Sources said Dr Fazle Mahmood had retired from service recently after serving at the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital in the Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district and used to run his private clinic in the main bazaar.

He contracted coronavirus and had been under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar for the last two weeks. His condition turned serious and was put on a ventilator three days back but lost the battle to the viral infection. The late doctor, who specialized in earn nose and throat diseases treatment, was laid to rest at his hometown Marghus in the Swabi district.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah and QMC Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Dr Zahid Khan said the second victim was 87-year-old Ms Pari Bibi who was brought to the QMC with fever and respiratory complaints. The doctors said her swab was taken and sent for investigation. She proved to be a Covid-19 patient. The patient was put on a ventilator when her condition worsened but lost life to the viral infection. The third person, who died of coronavirus, was identified as Ahmad Shah, a 50-year-old resident of Banda Nabi of Pabbi. He had been hospitalized at the Lady Reading Hospital but could not survive. It may be mentioned here that a total of 61 people from Nowshera have died of Covid-19 so far. Up to 40 of them died in Nowshera while 21 residents from the district lost lives to the viral infection in other parts of the country. As many as 39 more people tested positive for coronavirus. This put the tally of such patients in the district at 700. The relevant officials told The News that 2,312 people have been tested thus far for Covid-19. Of them, 1,496 were found negative for the virus. The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus was now 28 and that made the number of the recovered patients 349. The administration officials said the lockdown had been ended in two areas of the district. The areas included Mohallah Fatima Masjid in Akora Khattak and Hospital Koroona in Wazir Garhi.