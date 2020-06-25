Efforts on to tackle Leishmania: official

WANA: District Health Officer South Waziristan Dr Wazir Safi said on Wednesday that they have launched a campaign to tackle leishmania by deputing medical teams in various areas.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Wazir said that the administration had also arranged sprays, injections and other items required to contain the disease. “We have diagnosed 250 patients of leishmania in South Waziristan so far,” he said, adding that they have also arranged 3000 injections, 400 mosquito nets, 400kg anti-leishmania spray and other necessities.