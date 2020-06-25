close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

City receives moderate rain

Lahore

LAHORE:Moderate rain brought down temperature here Wednesday while Met office predicted more scattered rains in the city during the next 24 hours.Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 36.6°C and minimum

was 25°C.

