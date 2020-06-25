India attempting to divert attention from China dispute to Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday the Indian government was attempting to divert the world’s attention from its border dispute with China to Pakistan, as diplomatic tensions rose between the two countries.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, the foreign minister talked about India’s move to tell Pakistan’s diplomatic staff in New Delhi to slash its presence by 50 per cent on charges they had violated the Vienna Convention.

“India’s mood is clear [for all to see] as it wants to divert attention from its border dispute with China to Pakistan,” said the foreign minister, adding India was finding excuses to launch a false flag operation against Pakistan.

“The opposition in India is raising questions that their government can’t answer,” he said, referring to the criticism being faced by the Modi government regarding its response to the border dispute with China in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Stating that India had levelled baseless allegations against Pakistani diplomats of spying in New Delhi, Qureshi said the Pakistani staffers were harassed in India and their cars were followed by authorities.

He said Pakistan had not only condemned the allegations but also rejected them, adding the Indian chargé d’ affaires in Islamabad was summoned and told that the same treatment would be meted out to the Indian staff.

“We told him [Indian chargé d’ affaires] that because of this unilateral policy, you also wrap up and slash your [diplomatic staff] presence by 50 per cent,” Qureshi said.

In response to a question about a recent cabinet meeting where, according to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan told ministers they had till six months to perform, the foreign minister refused to divulge any information.

“To discuss internal discussions of the cabinet on media would be unreasonable and I will not do that,” said Qureshi. “Everything has its own forum. The affairs of the party are discussed in the core committee and party meetings. The affairs of the cabinet are discussed in cabinet meetings, I will have to excuse myself,” he added.