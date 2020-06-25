Positive yesterday, negative today!

KARACHI: Mohammad Hafeez was facing disciplinary action over a controversy created following a tweet by the former Pakistan captain claiming that he has tested negative for Covid-19 in a private test, a day after a test conducted by PCB showed up as positive.

Hafeez was among ten Pakistan cricketers, who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the national team’s tour of England. However, the aging former captain, hoping to find a spot in Pakistan Twenty20 International plans, wasn’t convinced.

He immediately opted to get tested at another private laboratory in Lahore and later tweeted on Wednesday that this time his test has come out negative.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted for Shaukat Khanum Laboratory for the Covid-19 tests, Hafeez got him himself tested at Chugtai Laboratory in order to get a “second opinion”. Hafeez said that he and all his family members have tested negative.

Hafeez, it seems has jumped the gun. The Board was already planning for all the England-bound players and officials to undergo retesting on Thursday. Pakistan’s squad is scheduled to fly out for England on Sunday for three Tests and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals to be played during August-September.

Well-placed sources told ‘The News’ that Hafeez’s decision to go for a second test without informing the PCB could result in disciplinary action against the veteran all-rounder.

“The Board officials are not happy with Hafeez’s move. They had already planned the next round of tests (before the team’s departure to England). But Hafeez’s second test which makes him Covid negative has put a question mark on the entire testing procedure. And that hasn’t gone well with the top management of the Board,” the source said.

A source said that on Wednesday afternoon, Wasim Khan, PCB’s CEO called Hafeez and expressed his disappointment over his decision to get tested again and then tweeting its result.

“Wasim gave Hafeez quite a dressing down. He expressed his disappointment. He told Hafeez should have told the PCB first (about his second test). By posting it on the social media, Hafeez has violated PCB’s regulations regarding social media.

“Wasim also He pointed out that Hafeez’s actions brought Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s reputation in question. He said that in fact Hafeez has put a question mark over Pakistan’s testing system and has made it a laughing stock.”

The source said that Hafeez was apologetic.

However, the Board wasn’t amused when the seasoned player tweeted again after deleting his post following his conversation with Wasim.

“The Board is expected to issue a show cause notice to Hafeez on Thursday,” a source said.

There is a possibility that Hafeez’s misadventure could lead to his omission from Pakistan’s touring party for the series in England.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 18 players and 11 officials who have tested negative for Covid-19 checked into PC Lahore where a bi-secure environment has been created for them. All 29 of them will against undergo Covid-19 tests on Thursday (today). The 10 players and one official who have tested positive will undergo second round of testing on Friday (tomorrow). This list includes Hafeez.

The flurry of positive Covid-19 tests has added to the workload of Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

According to a source, Misbah was busy on Wednesday to identify last-minute replacements in case some of the Covid positive players are unable to proceed to England. Misbah is expected to announce the names of fresh reserves on Thursday.