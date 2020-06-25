Hafizabad woes

When it comes to deliverance and governance, the tale of District Hafizabad is unfortunately a gloomy one. I had previously pointed out in my letter, 'Let down again' (Feb 6, 2020) the ignorant attitude of the administration towards addressing the complaints registered through Pakistan Portal, but little has changed. For instance, the Gujranwala road is strewn with encroachments and, regardless of lodging multitudes of complaints, no action has been taken. Even the deputy commissioner passes multiple times through that road but pays little heed to those illegal encroachments.

Similarly, matters of sewerage have been left entirely to the public on the basis of self help. The bureaucratic red-tape and unempathetic behaviour is causing mental stress to the citizens of Hafizabad. I hope the dream of a rapidly developing district is not far away.

Dr Ali Naseem Chattha

Hafizabad