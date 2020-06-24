International Day Against Drug Abuse

Islamabad : The United Nations observes June 26 as International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Traffic. The day is being observed this year under the theme of Better Knowledge, Better Care.

A visit to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) HQ in Rawalpindi reveals that it is going an extra mile to counter drugs abuse in the country as awareness material was being prepared and delivered to conventional and social media under the watchful eyes of Muhammad Riaz Soomro, Director of the Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

He is distributing a message of the ANF DG Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik for this day. It reads that the Force is seized with the challenge of drug abuse in a society where 65 per cent population is below 29. Drugs abuse, it says, is “affecting all walks of life”.

“Being in close proximity of Afghanistan which is epicenter of World’s drug production our country has become the most ‘affected state’,” it reads.

The DG ANF thanks the global community, which has always appreciated his force’s resolve in the fight against drugs utilising ‘very meager resources available.’

He said his force is committed to the fight against drugs and ready to work with government and international bodies. He paid tribute to martyrs of ANF.

In the end, he assured the national and international community that his force’s “utmost commitment, sincerity, dedication and devotion” is bound to yield positive results. Before Soomor took charge of the office in 2018, such messages always remained shrouded in mystery as there was no active mechanism and professionalism to deliver these to media in public interest. He is a media strategist and has achieved many tough targets during his tenure. He has a strong background working with Sindh police as an SSP.