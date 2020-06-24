Inauguration of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ exhibition today

Islamabad: The exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and some other Islamic relics which is being held at the Centaurus Mall, here will be formally inaugurated today (Wednesday) by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, and the Chairman of Punjab Investment Board, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, says a press release.

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to the people, to see the ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and other Islamic relics, while remaining in Pakistan. The exhibition will continue till July 3 for the public at the Centaurus Mall.

A large number of diplomats representing Muslim countries in Islamabad and other prominent members of the society have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The Centaurus administration had also hosted these exhibitions in the past, as an annual event. This year the Centaurus management has also made special arrangements to observe all government SOPs for the protection of visitors from coronavirus.