Govt urged to provide internet facility to tribal districts

BARA: The Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF), Khyber chapter, on Monday staged a protest demanding the government to either provide internet facility to students in tribal districts or close online classes for them.

The protesters were carrying placards and chanted slogans. PkSF president Shabbir Afridi, general secretary Shahid Khan Afridi, vice-president Abdul Wahab Afridi and others alleged that on one hand, the government announced online classes but the other hand it had banned 3G and 4G internet service in the erstwhile Fata region. “Tribal people’s economy and businesses has already been destroyed as a result of militancy and military operations, which is why the government should announce a special relief package for the tribal students,” said Abdul Wahab Afridi.

The speakers said the militants had destroyed schools and colleges during prolonged militancy but the infrastructure was not reconstructed yet. They demanded the government to reconstruct destroyed institutions and also restore internet service in the area.