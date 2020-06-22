‘One-window operation’ to facilitate students

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ‘One Window operation’ here at the main Campus for facilitating its students, in wake of current crisis, COVID-19.

The students have been advised to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs while visiting the University’s main campus or the regional offices. They must wear Masks and maintain social distance. The Open Window Operation has been started on the advice of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, who wished that the students should not have any problem in getting resolved any query or complaint.

According to the Directorate of Students’ Advisory and Counselling Services, the students’ issues will be attended on priority basis and they will have no problem, as facilitating arrangements have been under ‘one-roof’ near the University’s main entrance.

Meanwhile, the staff of University’s Helpline and the Call Centre has been activated to provide effective support to the students in addressing their matters, either these relate to admission, examination, workshops, mailing books or issuance of certificates and degrees. Prompt handling of students’ problems will be ensured so that while sitting at their home and work places, they could pursue their study, without any inconvenience, especially during the on-going crisis period.