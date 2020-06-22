BNP-M’s grievances will be addressed, says PTI MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said her party would address the grievances of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and make an effort to regain its support to the federal government.

She said BNP-M chief Sardar Akhter Mengal was an important ally of the PTI-led federal government and that issues related to Balochistan would be resolved after a consultation between the two parties.

Wahid expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of party workers in Karachi. The PTI lawmaker said the BNP-M, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, and the Grand Democratic Alliance had always supported their federal government during critical times.

“The PTI and its leadership have great regard and respect for all the allied parties and prioritised to resolve their issues,” she said. Wahid said the federal government would soon announce a mega package for Balochistan and start working on the projects related to health, education, infrastructure, and clean drinking water and sewerage in the province.

“Poverty, unemployment and illiteracy are the main problems Balochistan has been facing and the federal government will utilise all available resources to address the issues,” she said.

“After completion of the Gwadar Port and the start of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects, plenty of job opportunities will arise that will not only help in resolving the issue of unemployment in Balochistan but also make the province financially vibrant,” she stated.

The PTI leader said the youths of Balochistan would be prioritised in giving opportunities to work in the government departments. On June 17, Mengal had announced during the debate on the budget in the National Assembly that his party was ending its alliance with the PTI.

Subsequently, a government delegation – comprising defence minister Pervaiz Khattak and planning minister Asad Umar – met Mengal in Islamabad but failed to convince him to rejoin the PTI-led coalition.