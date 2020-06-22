Chaudhry Shujaat seeks divine help against virus

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has prayed to Almighty Allah that Ya Allah! forgive our sins and have mercy on us.

He prayed to Almighty Allah sobbing and crying on the occasion of solar eclipse on Sunday saying “You are the real owner of the land, sky and ruler, there is no doubt that Corona and other pandemics are due to our sins, Almighty Allah! You have rightly stated in the Holy Quran that if you submit to me then why should I put you in "Azaab", really we have gone far away from your submission (ata'at), shower your Fazal and Karam on us, there is no end to your being merciful, forgive our mistakes and sins and rid us of Corona and other pandemics.”