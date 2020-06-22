close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
Khairpur police accused of custodial killing

National

SUKKUR: Khairpur police is being accused of torturing an accused in custody. Mst. Dhayani, wife of Ashiq Hussain alleged that SHO Tando Masti Abdul Malik Bhutto arrested Ashiq Hussain when the latter filed a harassment petition against the SHO in the District and Sessions Court, Khairpur. During custody, Dhayani alleged that SHO Bhutto mercilessly tortured Hussain and when his condition turned critical, he was sent to Civil Hospital Khairpur where he passed away. The wife demanded justice for her family and registration of FIR against SHO Tando Masti Abdul Malik Bhutto and other cops for killing Hussain out of personal vendetta. The SSP Khairpur has constituted a probe committee lead by ASP City Saad Arshad and DSP complaint cell Muhammed Amin Pathan. The inquiry team is awaiting post mortem report to determine the charges and follow up investigations.

