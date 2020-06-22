Tips for protection of elderly

People above 50 years constitute 72pc of all Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan

By Shahina Maqbool

Islamabad: Of the 3,500 people who have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, 72% (three-fourth of the total) were above the age of 50 years, while 73% (three quarters of the total) were suffering from co-morbid conditions, especially chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It is therefore critical to practice enhanced precautions to prevent and control Covid-19 outbreaks in this specific segment of the vulnerable population.

The protection of senior citizens and elderly persons with pre-existing medical conditions was the focus of the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza’s televised briefing on Sunday. Adults who are 60 years and above are more likely to have severe Coronavirus infection than other age groups, which is why the fatality rate is much higher in this age group, as supported by data. Special attention must therefore be paid to the elderly with chronic conditions as their prognosis is more likely to be worse off when infected with Covid-19.

Dr. Zafar highlighted the importance of encouraging the elderly and their caregivers to practice basic protective measures to minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection and transmission.

These included compulsory wearing of a surgical or cloth mask, maintaining a distance of six feet during any physical interaction, and frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. “Voluntary isolation should be considered, and early medical care should be sought if an elderly person develops symptoms of Covid-19,” the SAPM stated. Avoidance of crowded places and unnecessary traveling, particularly in public transport, was also recommended. Cleaning of surfaces and objects with a disinfectant must also be practiced.

Only a healthy member of the family (having minimal exposure to outside) should preferentially be designated for the care of older people at home. Persons with fever, cough or any other infectious illness must not visit older individuals till they are symptom-free. It is also advisable to ostpone unnecessary visits to doctors and hospitals. “To maintain contact with a healthcare provider, consider the option of telemedicine, which enables doctors and patients to communicate over video, email or other means, or seek guidance from helpline 1166,” Dr Zafar advised, adding “Also make sure to stock up for one to three months of all necessary supplies and medicines already in use.”

Both the caregiver as well as the elderly person who is ill should wear a mask. “Ensure that the suspected patient is tested for Covid-19 and promptly notify the patient and health authorities, if the test is positive Avoid taking public transportation to the facility; an ambulance should be called, or the patient should be transported in a private vehicle, if possible” the SAPM advised.

Family members or the caregiver should also be aware of older people’s mental health and wellbeing. Affectionate personal communication can aid in relieving sadness, stress, confusion and anxiety. Share simple facts about what is going on and give clear information about how to reduce risk of infection in a manner which older people with/without cognitive impairment can understand. Instructions need to be communicated in a clear, concise, respectful and patient way. Similarly, regular contact/communication (e.g. via telephone, e-mail, social media or video conference) should be maintained between the older person and other family members and friends living away from home.

Dr. Zafar said, the guidelines for care of the elderly are also available on the covid-gov.pk website.