India must know consequences of LoC’s violation: Chinese scholar

BEIJING: Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong said, India must be aware of the consequences of crossing the Line of Control (LOC).

In an article published by Gwadar Pro, he said, " India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, three of the most populous countries in South Asia with a population of 1.7 billion and a very high population density of 450, 256, and 1,265 people per square kilometer respectively mean that the COVID-19 virus will spread faster and broader than anywhere else. While China is working closely with the international community to fight the pandemic, India, also a major country in the world, should join the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

However, the way that Indians perceive things is very confusing. In this critical time when all mankind faces the pandemic crisis jointly, India on the contrary chooses to be offensive, causing troubles to its neighbors. In the west, it provokes military conflicts against Pakistan; in the north, it has encroached on the territory of China and Nepal, stirring unrest in the whole region.

Although the border issue between China and India has not been resolved by far, peace and stability in the border areas have generally been maintained over the past decades thanks to the joint efforts of both sides.

In August last year, India amended its constitution and changed the status of Kashmir. In October, India announced the establishment of " the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir” and “the Union Territory of Ladakh".

The so-called " the Union Territory of Ladakh " is subject to China's territory. The Indians, tending to play smart, have always misjudged the situation and encroached on China's territory when China is in the middle of some troubles, which has resulted in military stand-offs in the border areas from time to time.

Recently, China has sought to resolve some problems on the international arena. Deceiving itself as the righteous one, India has dispatched troops to Galwan Valley in the western section of the Sino-Indian border to carry out illegal activities, and by establishing a bridgehead, intends to move northward and occupy more China's territory.

The most serious military confrontation between China and India since the 1970s took place on June 15. After the military stand-off in Galwan Valley, which began in early May, China and India held a meeting on June 6 at the level of corps commanders and reached “important consensus".