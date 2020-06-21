Demand for midterm polls should be unanimous: Siraj

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the demand for midterm elections should be unanimous and the opposition parties develop a consensus on it.

Talking to journalists during his short visit to the Jamiaul Uloom here on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said that the demand for removal of the present regime needs depth consultancy among the opposition parties and the stakeholders and it should have an impression of collective demand instead of individuals.

Sirajul Haq said that the PTI government had failed to provide relief to the masses after presenting a failed budget.

The underdeveloped areas like south Punjab had no incentive in the budget, he said. The government had destroyed the economy and was responsible for rupee deprivation, he alleged.

Senator Sirajul Haq said that the government had failed to fulfill hopes of the people in two years. Responding to a query, he said that Balochistan National Party president Akhtar Mengal was a man of principle and his decision to leave the government’s alliance would further damage the coalition government.

Akhtar Mengel continuously asked the government to fulfill all commitments but the government did not take up the matter seriously, he said.

Sirajul Haq said that the NAB had left an impression as a government organ instead of an independent organisation.

Criticising budget 2020-21, he said that both federal and Punjabbudgets had failed to provide relief to the south Punjab.

The PTI had promised creation of the south Punjab province in the first 100 days after taking over the government but the party failed to honor the promise.

Not a single penny was allocated in the budget for administrative expenditures of the south Punjab, he added. He asked the masses to join the JI to protect their rights.