CPEC project staff joins hands to curb COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China's staff of CPEC projects have joined hands to vigorously implement SOPs to curb COVID-19, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

As per China Gezhouba Group Co (CGGC), the construction of SK project has now reached a critical point. With over 2,700 Pakistani employees and 650 Chinese employees joining hands to curb the pandemic, no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was detected in the project so far.

In order to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire SK project site was divided into more than 400 working areas. Each working area was equipped with a safety coordinator like Akhbab Sharif and some other personnel from Pakistan and China.

They were in charge of the daily epidemic prevention work in his/her own working area.

“We are going through a difficult time here,” Akhbab Sharif said, “it is my duty to ensure the safety of every employee in the working area. I should do my part to prevent the epidemic.”

“Safety first,” noted Akhbab Sharif. Facing the combined pressure of the epidemic prevention work and the critical juncture of project progressing, Akhbab Sharif, along with his colleges, checked the construction site every single day to ensure the safety of workers.

With an infrared temperature gun in his hand, Akhbab Sharif carried out epidemic prevention activities, conducted disinfection measures, and recorded everybody's temperature and health data every day.

At the same time, he did his best to remind on-site operators to wash hands frequently, keep a safe distance, keep their dormitories clean all the time and open the window often.

Sponsored by CGGC, a Chinese construction and engineering company, SK Hydropower Project is a run-of-the-river project being established alongside the Kunhar River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is also one of Pakistan’s largest private sector power development projects and is being constructed as part of CPEC’s “Early Harvest” projects.

The construction of this project will greatly help Pakistan to overcome the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.