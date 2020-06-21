Directionless

This letter refers to the article ‘Future without vision?’ (June 17, 2020) by Farhan Bokhari. The writer has given an excellent description of the present situation of the country, reflecting the helplessness of the government in controlling the deteriorating economic and pandemic situation. In fact, any budget which runs a deficit will always end up in more taxes and further burden the poor. The economy has been in shambles long before the coronavirus pandemic hit us. A country which is always ready to dole out over Rs500 billion to loss-making enterprises reflects a lack of vision and sense of direction. Although CPEC was certainly a game-changer for Pakistan, under the prevailing situation we shall have to wait to derive any benefits.

The lockdown has become a joke, in a country where simple traffic regulations, like not riding without a helmet, cannot be enforced no change can take place. Small countries like New Zealand have demonstrated how the lockdown should be implemented and it is not rocket science. The budget is an annual ritual prepared by elites and meant for elites; it has nothing to do with the people. The nation should be prepared for more shocks through mini budgets that will be termed as readjustments and re-appropriations. The government must concentrate on implementing a proper lockdown, as suggested in the article. The rising number of infections is highly alarming, and the situation may get out of control. Half-hearted measures shall be counterproductive; hence we should go for the permanent solution and not compromise on national policies.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi