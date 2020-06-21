12 Kazakh citizens evacuated from Pakistan

Islamabad : The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan evacuated citizens of Kazakhstan who expressed a desire to return to their homeland.

This action was held jointly with the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Islamabad, a special board of the Pakistan International Airlines on the route: Lahore – Bishkek – Taraz.

Wherein, the departure of Kazakh citizens to Taraz was carried out with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bishkek and the akimat of Zhambyl region.

As a result, 12 of our compatriots, including one child returned to their homeland in compliance with all quarantine measures.

Together with our citizens, three citizens of Pakistan were evacuated, two of whom had a residence permit of a foreigner in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The third citizen in accordance with paragraph 21 of the Procedure for crossing the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan from May 11, 2020 for the period of quarantine restrictions and the presence of his Kazakhstan multiple entry visa.

The work of the Embassy to support citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and provide them with the necessary assistance continues.