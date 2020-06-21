Blind murder traced

Islamabad : Homicide Unit of Margalla Circle Police has traced a blind murder and arrested the alleged, the police spokesman said.

He said that, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed ordered to trace blind murder of Wazir Muhammad committed on March 3, 2020 in area of Shalimar Police Station.

Homicide Unit team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Qasim. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.