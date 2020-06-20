159 corona patients recover in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: About 159 patients have been fully recovered in last two days in Abbottabad, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah sad that 76 corona positive patients have recovered in Abbottabad on Friday while 83 patients had recovered on Thursday. He told that although the number of corona positive cases had increased, the recovery has also been increasing. He further said that 410 patients out of total 863 patients have so far been recovered. Meanwhile, daily situation report on Friday stated that total 863 positive cases have been reported in the district including 23 new cases.