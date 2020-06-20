Outlaw held in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have arrested an outlaw after three years here on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib said that a police party backed by security forces raided a house in Manadani area in 2017 where exchange of fire took place.

He said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector Shah Wali Khan was martyred while one of the outlaws, Imtiaz, was also killed and his brother, Iftikhar, managed to escape from the scene.

The DPO added that acting on a tip-off, the police party raided a place and arrested the outlaw, Iftikhar, and seized firearm from him. Deputy Superintendents of Police Azam Khan, Khalid Khan and Station House Officer Baidar Bakht were also present on the occasion.