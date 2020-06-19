Cynthia asks IHC to stop FIA from registering case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: US blogger Cynthia Richie on Thursday filed plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from registering a case against her. In her petition, Ritchie said that the FIA should be stopped from filing a case against her as she had not committed any crime. On Monday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Awan directed the FIA to register a case against Ritchie, who has levelled harassment allegations against the PPP leadership after a public spat with the party. Petitioner Shakeel Abbasi on Saturday filed a petition stating that Ritchie had made baseless allegations against ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto and a case should be registered against her.
In a video broadcast live on Facebook, Ritchie had alleged that one of the party's senior members had raped her while two others had "manhandled" her at a separate occasion.