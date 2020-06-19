Capacity-building of railways employees discussed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: University of Management & Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with Pakistan Railways Chairman, Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani here at Pakistan Railways Headquarters.
According to a press release, during the meeting, Pakistan Railways Chairman, Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani showed interest in capacity-building of their employees by UMT. CEO of Institute of Knowledge and Leadership (IKL) Sohail Rizvi gave a detailed presentation on the services that IKL can provide in developing the human capital and transformation of Pakistan Railways Academy. Ibrahim Hasan Murad said UMT could play a vital role in capacity-building of railway employees and assured that IKL would transform Pakistan Railways Academy into a digitally advanced Centre of Excellence in rail transport. He said Pakistan Railways was our national asset and UMT considered it a national duty to improve it. Habib-ur-Rehman showed interest in taking IKL on board, as a learning partner of their academy. He sought UMT expertise in identification and induction of professionals to improve academic quality and international linkages.