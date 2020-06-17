Home Deptt bans crops on sandy dunes, govt lands

SUKKUR: The Sindh home department has imposed a ban on cultivation of crops on government lands, sandy dunes and tracts of land reserved for pasturing under Section 144 of CrPC through a notification.

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr: Shahzad Tahir Thaheem talking to the local journalists on Monday said he had directed the officials of revenue, police, forests and agriculture departments to ensure that no such land was brought under cultivation in the wake of bountiful showers in the desert areas of Tharparkar during current monsoon season. Dr: Thaheem added that in the light of the notification the cultivation of crops on such lands not only deprives livestock of fodder but also results in feuds among people of the desert district.

However, in certain areas in Mithi, Dahli,Nagarparkar, Kaloi and Chhachhro talukas,Tharis have started cultivating their traditional crops in the hope of rains in the upcoming weeks and months. The crops in the rain-dependent region mostly need five to seven spells of showers with the 10 to 15 days intervals between them to produce good yield of the traditional crops. While, reports from various parts of Tharparkar on Monday said that it rained with thunderstorm bringing respite from the severe hot weather to the Tharis.