Farmers demand special relief package

OKARA: The Kisan Board Pakistan members have rejected the budget and demanded special relief package for the farmers.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, the board’s secretary general Ch Shaukat Ali said that his organisation was making future strategy for countrywide protest which would be announced very soon.

The KBP had utterly rejected the present budget and called a meeting of all the provincial office-bearers of the country where the protest schedule would be announced, he revealed. He alleged that the token system of the subsidy was a fraud, which was introduced to please the mafias. He demanded the government fix flat rates of electricity of the agriculture tube-wells.

DEPRIVED OF CASH: A trader was deprived of Rs 70,000 here. Zafar was on his way when two armed persons intercepted him near the University of Okara and snatched cash from him.

COUPLE ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A couple attempted suicide by jumping in the Lower Bari Doab Canal on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Ghulam Zehra of Faisalabad and Muhammad Ali of Samundri attempted suicide by jumping in the canal as their families had refused to contract their marriage. However, Rescue 1122 officials saved the girl while effort was underway to find the body of the boy.