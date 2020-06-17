Budget is only for Lodhran, DG Khan, Mianwali: PML-N

LAHORE: General Secretary PML-N Punjab Awais Laghari and spokesperson Uzma Bukhari have termed that the Punjab budget is only for Lodhran, DG Khan and Mianwali.

Addressing a joint presser at PML-N Secretariat at 180-H Model Town here on Tuesday, they said ‘Imrania empire’ and ‘Buzdari government’ have ignored Lahorites altogether. They said the Punjab of Shahbaz Sharif has become orphan. Awais Laghari said the PTI government could not continue the ongoing development projects what to talk about new projects.

The PML-N leaders claimed they spent 470 billion rupees on development projects while the PTI government spent only 180 billion rupees. Uzma Bukhari condemned the statement of Yasmin Rashid about Lahorites and sought apology from her. She said people are dying and government is engaged in lockdown and smart lockdown. Awais Laghari said not a single penny was increased for labourers or government employees. He alleged that the government has destroyed biggest project of forests in south Punjab. He feared that at least 1 million people would lose jobs. He asked where are the traitors of South Punjab who made tall claims of making South Punjab a separate province. He said PTI government has allocated 1.5 billion for only the Secretariat of South Punjab while PML-N used to allocate billions for so many projects executed under LDA.

The opposition party leaders said the government has allocated Rs 331 billion for wheat purchase. Can anybody tell what happened to the wheat scandal, they questioned. Laghari said the government has allocated Rs 8 billion for forests and the budget will be given to those corrupt people who had already cut and sold forests. The party leaders said at least 70 percent roads are dilapidated and without any patchwork. Bukhari also criticised the allocation for Aab Pak Authority. They alleged PTI government neglected Flagship programme of Shahbaz Sharif.

They said government failed to provide cotton seeds to farmers. Bukhari said handsome lockdown will be followed by smart lockdown. They said CM Secretariat spent Rs 7 billion instead of 5 billion; ministers spent 310 million instead of 109 million which is against their austerity drive. They further stated that the incompetent government has reduced education budget by 24 percent and imposed cut of 32.2 percent on health whereas spent on it only 21 per cent. Bukhari said not a single penny was spent on the projects of Rs 40 billion.