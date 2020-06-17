close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
June 17, 2020

Siraj calls Shahbaz

National

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami ameer Sirajul Haq made a telephonic contact with leader of the opposition in National Assembly PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to inquire after his health. According to a JI spokesman, Sirajul Haq expressed good wishes for early recovery of Shahbaz Sharif from coronavirus. Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and the alarming rise in coronavirus spread in the country. They agreed to develop a unanimous stance on the budget. Shahbaz expressed thankfulness for Senator Sirajul Haq for showing concerns about his health and wishing him good health and early recovery.

