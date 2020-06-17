FBR forms committees

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday constituted budget anomaly committees comprising senior tax officials, representatives of private sector and chartered accountants.

According to the FBR notification, the anomaly committees have been constituted to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill, 2020.

The first committee has been constituted that is headed by Saqib Shirazi of Atlas Group. While co-chairmen of the committee include Muhammad Javed Ghani, Member Customs Policy and Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member Inland Revenue Policy.

The other members are representatives from Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Karachi Chamber, KPK Chamber, Quetta Chamber, Sarhad Chamber, Lahore Chamber, and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The other committee has been constituted to review technical aspects of the Finance Bill, 2020. The committee will be headed by Ashfaq Tola, FCA, FCMA. The co-chairmen are the same members of the first committee.

The other members are representatives of chartered accountant firms, Pakistan Tax Bar, PBC, National Tariff Commission etc. The committees have been asked to submit their recommendations by June 19, 2020. The committees’ meeting will be held online on ‘zoom’.