Three minor siblings die under mysterious circumstances

KARACHI: Three minor siblings lost their lives under mysterious circumstances in Karachi's Kharadar area late on Monday night.

According to police, the victims were the residents of a residential apartment located near Allah Rakha Park within the remits of Kharadar police station. They were taken by the family to a nearby hospital where all of them breathed their last. The victims included eleven-year-old Ayeza, Saad, 8, and Suffa, 2.

The police have recorded the initial statement of victims' grandfather, who told police that they bought some food including burgers from Burgers on Sunday night from Burns Road and they also ate the food cooked at home and since then they were not in stable condition. The family suspected that they died of consuming poisonous food and when their conditions became unstable, the family took them to the hospital.

Police said that Siraj, the ll-fated father of the victims was out of city when the incident took place, added that police was waiting for the victims father to return as the family members are not allowing police to conduct the medical examination of the children and collection of the samples of the food. However, police also suspected that the family might have sprayed insecticides or mosquitos killers at their home, which may have mixed with the food but nothing could be said conclusively until the postmortem report and forensics of the food is conducted, said the police. Further investigation were underway.