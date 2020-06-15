Coronavirus cases reach 1,034 in Sargodha division

SARGODHA: Some 1,034 confirmed coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Sargodha division, of whom 24 lost their lives and 472 patients recovered.Talking to reporters on Sunday, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Hayyat said 6,551 people were quarantined out of which reportedly 392 tested negative and 77 tested positive for coronavirus.

He said 1,040 tableeghi Jamaat members tested negative for the virus and 216 tested positive for Covid-19. He said some 529 locals tested positive for coronavirus and out of which 23 were healthcare professionals, 47 policemen and two prisoners.

He said there were 31 ventilators in government hospitals and 48 in private hospitals across the division while total 1,863 people can be quarantined in the division, he added.

NMU VC tests positive for coronavirus

MULTAN: Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha tested positive for Covid-19 here on Sunday.

According to a source at NMU, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha was running with temperature and feeling severe body pain when he woke up on Friday. He was feeling it difficult to get up on Friday morning due to severe body pain, the source informed.

When his condition did not improve even after taking medicine, he decided to get himself tested for coronavirus, the source informed adding that he tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The VC has isolated himself at his home, the source said.

FAISALABAD: A jobless factory worker Sunday committed suicide in the area of Samanabad police.According to a police spokesman, Nadir, 40, of Athara Harazai was residing in Muzaffar Colony and the factory administration sacked him and other workers due to coronavirus lockdown. In desperation, Nadir hanged himself with a ceiling fan of his room.

A coronavirus mental health desk has been established in a private hospital of Faisalabad to guide citizens against coronavirus mental disorder.

According to a spokesman of the hospital, Covid-19 Mental Health Desk has been established in collaboration with a private university.