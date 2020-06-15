Boy drowns

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy drowned in the Jhang Branch Canal at Gojra on Sunday. Mudassar of Nazir Park, Gojra, was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped at Pirmahal on Sunday. The niece of Imran was on her way when accused Mahram Ali and his two accomplices allegedly abducted her, took her to some place, where accused Mahram Ali allegedly raped her.