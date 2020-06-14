Boy drowns

BATKHELA: A teenager boy drowned in Swat Upper Canal near Ghari Pull in Batkhela tehsil on Saturday.

Muhammad Younas, 13, was riding motorcycle when fell into Swat Upper Canal and drowned due to over-speeding. A team of divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body near Akhtar Ghwanda area after hectic efforts for six hours. They later shifted the body to Batkhela Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.