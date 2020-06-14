close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

Boy drowns

National

BATKHELA: A teenager boy drowned in Swat Upper Canal near Ghari Pull in Batkhela tehsil on Saturday.

Muhammad Younas, 13, was riding motorcycle when fell into Swat Upper Canal and drowned due to over-speeding. A team of divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body near Akhtar Ghwanda area after hectic efforts for six hours. They later shifted the body to Batkhela Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

