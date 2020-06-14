Four Nadra employees test positive for coronavirus

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four employees of Pirmahal National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Nadra employees, including a woman clerk, were brought to Pirmahal tehsil headquarters hospital with fever and cough.

Earlier, their samples were dispatched to Faisalabad Allied Hospital laboratory and they tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a health department official, the coronavirus patients quarantined themselves at their homes.

Meanwhile, a health department official said the number of Covid-19 infected doctors of DHQ hospital has reached upto 20 when seven more tested positive for coronavirus.

He said all the coronavirus patient doctors have quarantined themselves at their homes.

YOUTH BOOKED: City police Saturday booked a youth of Rajana village Chak 335/GB on charges of harassing a girl student of a university.

Fiza Rasool told police that her father sold her mobile phone two years ago to accused M Wasim and her father forgot deleting data, including phone numbers of her classmates and her family pictures.

She said the accused started making phone calls to her and blackmailing her with the threat of posting her pictures on social media.

When contacted, city police said investigation was underway.