GHA continues to keep OPDs shut in large parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) continued it's protest on sixth day causing closure of Outdoor Patients' Departments (OPDs) in all hospitals of Sindh including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Larkana and other districts in Sindh. The closure of OPDs has compounded the problems of the sick who have to travel from long distances to find them shut.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) General Secretary Sindh Dr Pir Manzor Ali said that, the government is not bothered to address the issues of the doctors and paramedic. He said that Health department is totally failed to solve the issues of medical staff, he added. He said the Risk Allowance to All Medical Staff was agreed toe by Ministry of Health and even a summary was moved but the Finance Deptt rejected. This time notification of Risk Allowance and Shaheed Medical employees should be issued before any talks. He further said, health department betrayed the medical community time to time. There have been no promotions, no transfer posting and deputation policy.