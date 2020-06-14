Right priorities set in budget: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.

The matters of mutual interest, political situation, steps taken to deal with coronavirus as well as setting up secretariat in Southern Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

The two leaders also condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir and the unprovoked firing by the Indian army on the Line of Control.

Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government has presented an excellent, balanced and people-friendly budget in difficult times. He also congratulated the prime minister, Federal Minister Hamad Azhar and his team on it.

He said that opposition should avoid criticism for the sake of criticism of the tax-free budget. He maintained that the priorities have been rightly set in the budget and best budget has been presented in the present circumstances. The budget did not put additional burden on the poor and underprivileged segments of society.

The chief minister said that the posts for additional chief secretary and additional IG for South Punjab Secretariat have been approved and notification has been issued in this regard.

The additional chief secretary and additional IG will be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan. Southern Punjab Secretariat will be functional soon. People of Southern Punjab will not have to travel to Lahore for the solution to their issues. He said the government is giving back the rights to the people of South Punjab which were robbed by the former rulers and for many years they just entertained them merely with hollow slogans. He said that the former rulers used the funds taken in the name of development of South Punjab in their constituencies, whereas, the PTI government has closed the chapter of unfair distribution of development funds. The government is fulfilling its promises made with the people of South Punjab and is focusing the development of the backward areas. As many as 35 per cent development funds have been allocated for South Punjab. The budget allocated for the S Punjab cannot be utilised for any other purpose. The funds of S Punjab will only be spent on development and prosperity of the people of S Punjab.

He said that India wants to push the region into a war by levelling baseless allegations. Attacks on civil areas are a clear violation of international laws. India is escalating tension with cowardice activates.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat will provide relief to the people of that area. The establishment of the secretariat would also bring about improvement in the governance. He said that confused India wants to destroy peace in the region. The struggle of Kashmiri jawans against India in occupied Kashmir will become successful. Kashmir and Pakistan are essential for each other. The Indian government has made a new history of brutality by inflicting extreme cruelties on the innocent Kashmiris, the foreign minister said.