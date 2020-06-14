PBC, women bodies, HRCP concerned at criticism against right’s activist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Saturday condemned the recent criticism against Dr Arfana Mallah.

In a statement issued here PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi demanded of the government for taking immediate stern action against responsible people and to provide security and protection of life to Dr Arfana Mallah against serious threats

He said that Dr Arfana is the eminent academic and feminist activist having spent her whole life not only for women's rights but also for social justice for all.

Meanwhile, organisations and platforms linked to women rights on Saturday strongly condemned the accusations leveled against Dr Arfana.

A statement jointly issued by these organisations and platforms says that the feminist movement stands united to collectively resist patriarchal forces, and guard struggles for women’s emancipation in Pakistan.

The statement issued collectively by Women Action Forum, Women Democratic Front, Sindhiyani Tehreek, Sindhi Aurat Tanzeem, Aurat Haq, Hum Aurtein, The Feminist Collective, Girls at Dhabas, Feminist Fridays and Aurat Azadi March also says that the accusation is a collective attack on the critical voices within academia.

“We declare that we stand together to collectively resist all those – within and outside the state – who attempt to attack or undermine our struggle for women’s emancipation in Pakistan. We reject the state backing of the religious right that seeks to uphold patriarchal structures in Pakistan, and subject’s women to state violence and exploitation on a daily basis. We also stand against the draconian colonial era laws, laws made by Zia’s regime and the ruling elite . . .”

The statement says that Dr Arfana Mallah is a respected academic and feminist activist, and has spent her whole life fighting not only for women’s rights but also the cause of social justice for all. “We believe that the current attempts to falsely accuse her are life-threatening. Therefore, we call upon all the progressive forces of Pakistan to express solidarity with Dr. Arfana Mallah, unequivocally.”

The other day, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had expressed concern over a campaign against academics.

In a press release, the HRCP had deplored the arrest of Professor Sajid Soomro of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on charges of blasphemy and sedition.

When Dr Arfana Mallah, a prominent human rights activist in Hyderabad, expressed her dismay at the incident, she too was immediately subjected to a campaign against her.