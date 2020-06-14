Rescue 1122 to be operational in Balakot soon, says KP adviser

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rescue 1122 service for Balakot tehsil and it would shortly launch its services there, stated advieor to chief minister on population Ahmad Hussain Shah on Saturday.

Talking to journalists, he said that Balakot was a calamity-hit area as thousands of people were killed in the earthquake in 2005 and flash floods triggered by heavy rains in 2011.

Shah had been elected as MPA in the by-election that were held following PML-N MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman’s disqualification in a fake degree case. “The government would also approve more development projects for Balakot tehsil in next year financial year’s budget,” he claimed.

Two killed in Kohistan incidents

Two people, including a cleric, were killed and two others sustained injuries in different incidents in upper parts of Hazara on Saturday.

The first incident happened in Kiyal area of Upper Kohistan where Qari Ziaur Rahman, who was grazing his herd at a mountain slipped and fell into a ravine. The local rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as dead. One Mohammad Arif sustained injuries when his bike hit a truck in Ganidan area. He was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him as dead. Also in the day, two people identified as Fazl Khaliq and Mohammad Bakhtiar stated to the driver and clearer sustained injuries when a truck loaded with fruit met an accident in Dubiar area of Lower Kohistan. The truck was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when its driver negotiating a sharp turn lost control over steering and the vehicle fell into a ravine.