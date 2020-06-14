Pak team to leave for England tour on 28th

LAHORE: The Pakistan team will leave for ‘bio-secure’ England tour on June 28 via chartered plane.

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to bring back their departure date so that the players get ample time there to train before the Test series starts.

Now, the ECB has approved the request and will send their chartered plane, part of their commitment of bio-secure arrangements, in Pakistan on June 26. The squad of 29 players and 14 officials will leave the country on June 28.

The team will reach Birmingham and will undergo quarantine with training alongside. They will play their first Test against the home side in Manchester from August 5. The second and third Test will be played in Southampton. Three-matches T20I series will be played from August 28 to September 1 in Southampton.

It must be noted here that Covid-19 Tests of players and officials will be done by June 25. The virus Tests of the squad will once again be taken after they reach the UK, as per their government directives.