IHC reserves decision in private medical colleges’ registration case

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking registration of private medical colleges with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the decision after the two sides concluded their arguments in the case.

This is the first time a virtual hearing was conducted in the case and local dental college lawyer Ashtar Osaf gave his arguments through video link.

During the course of hearing, the bench noted that the PM&DC had withdrawn all decisions of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The PM&DC lawyer said the new registered colleges by the PMC did not meet the standard and procedure of the PM&DC.

Osaf said there was permission of 100 students in private college and 300 in government college.

To this, the bench said the PM&DC being a regulator was entitled to take decision in that regard.

The bench expressed concerns over the future of students admitted in those colleges and directed the council to view the matter on merit. The PM&DC lawyer said the council did not accept the temporary regulation.

The colleges lawyer said a number of students were studying in those colleges while the council had not conducted its inspection so far. He alleged the PM&DC as biased. The court reserved its judgment after completion of arguments from both sides.