Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in Lahore on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Garidupatta, 10mm, Muzaffarabad, 5, Joharabad, 6, Faisalabad, 2, Dir (Lower 5, upper 3), Kakul, Balakot, 3 and Pattan, 2mm. Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where the mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 38.6°C and lowest was 25.8°C.