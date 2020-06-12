Gen Bajwa inquires after Shahbaz, Rashid

By News report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday called up Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and inquired after them after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Talking to Shahbaz, Gen Bajwa prayed for his early recovery, sources told Geo News.

“Pakistan Army chief advised me to take complete rest for full recovery. He also offered me that I can avail myself of any military health facility if I feel the need at any stage,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N president had tested positive for the virus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb — who, herself, was diagnosed with the respiratory disease along with her mother — confirmed.

Shahbaz, 69, is a cancer survivor and isolating at home, Aurangzeb said, adding that he was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday made a telephonic conversation with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif, who tested positive for COVID-19, to inquire after him.

Bilawal said that he got to know about testing positive to COVID-19 and he prayed for his early recovery. He told Shahbaz Sharif that former president Asif Ali Zardari also inquired after him and prayed for his early recovery.

Bilawal said that it was time for joint efforts against the COVID-19 and hoped that Shahbaz Sharif would recover to assume his responsibility of leading the opposition. Bilawal also inquired about well-being of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his early recovery.